The Terps' new practice palace

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Thursday was a massive day for University of Maryland athletics. It's a day school officials hope will change the trajectory of the Terrapins' hoops programs forever.

The university broke ground to begin construction on their new state-of-the-art basketball practice facility. The Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center will be the home to both the men's and women's hoops programs. It will be a 44,000-square-foot palace in the shadow of Xfinity Center. Inside will be a practice court, locker rooms, an expanded strength and conditioning center plus new meeting rooms for coaches and lounges for players.

As of now Maryland is the only school in the Big Ten conference that does not have a dedicated basketball practice facility. They’re about to change that and change the game.

"We don’t have a home. So this facility gives us a home. It gives our players a home. It gives the women’s team a home," said Terps head men's basketball coach Kevin Willard. "To have this facility to call home for our players, for our former players is really important to me."

"It’s a dream come true. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to see this day," said Terps head women's basketball coach Brenda Frese, who in the fall will begin her 22nd season at Maryland. "To see a shovel go into the ground, it’s going to be a premier facility."

"It’s significant. Let’s be candid here. A lot of people doubted that this would happen. This should have happened years and years ago. I’ll be the first to say that," said Maryland Director of Athletics Damon Evans. "This is something that both programs deserve. I’m just glad that we’ve arrived and it tells people around the country that Maryland is here to stay and we’re coming."

The expected cost of the project is $52 million. $5 million will come from state funds, the rest via fundraising. $42 million has been raised so far.

Officials say the new facility will take a couple years to complete. Expectations are that it will be ready in the fall of 2025.

