Terps' time starts Saturday

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Spirits are high among the University of Maryland football team.

So are the expectations. The Terps can start fulfilling those on Saturday.

"No doubt we have the talent. But now we have to go out and execute," said Mike Locksley, who enters his fourth season as head coach.

"We’re all excited. We’re ready to go," said linebacker Ruben Hyppolite. "It’s time. It’s time to put it all together. It’s time to put the product on the field."

They get to do that first against Buffalo. The Bulls come to town for game one.

The Terrapins are coming off their first winning season since 2014 and first bowl victory since 2010. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa returns for his third season as the starter. The redshirt junior set program records last season for passing yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2%), touchdowns (26, tied with Scott Milanovich, 1993) and 300-yard passing games (7). Locksley feels he has grown from the neck up.

"I’ve seen Taulia take the next step from an emotional, maturity standpoint to where he gets it," he said. "He’s got the mind of a coach and he plays like a player."

"It’s my third year here so I feel very comfortable with everyone, all the coaches, my leadership with the offense," said Tagovailoa.

The QB welcomes back senior receiver Dontay Demus. The future NFL’er missed the final eight games of last season with a devastating knee injury.

"It’s great to have him back. Timing and everything, everything has been clicking," said Tagovailoa. "I think everyone should be excited for him this year. I think some special things are going to happen."

"To have a healthy Dontay Demus back is short of a miracle for us, in terms of just getting him back this fast. He is kind of the heartbeat of our team," added Locksley.

As for the game one opponent, the Bulls are picked to third in the Mid-American Conference's east division.

The Terps have won ten consecutive non-conference openers dating back to 2010. They look for No. 11 in a row when kickoff arrives Saturday at Noon.

