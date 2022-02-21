Terps shoot for back-to-back wins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It has been almost a full month since the University of Maryland men's basketball team authored back-to-back wins. They have the chance to clinch that on Monday night against Penn State.

"They got a couple guards that do a great job of getting downhill. Then they got some guys that can make some shots," said Terps interim head coach Danny Manning about Penn State. "But, for us, the simple formula is defend and rebound."

Maryland (12-14, 4-11) hosts the Nittany Lions (11-12, 6-9) at 7:00 p.m. The Terrapins are coming off Friday's 90-74 win at last place Nebraska. Six Maryland players reached double figures in a game for the first time since December 2018. Fatts Russell had 23 points.

"[Russell] has got a really good feel now for facilitating the offense but also when to be aggressive and go make something happen," said Manning.

Ian Martinez scored a flashy ten points.

"[Martinez] played really, really well the other night. Defensively his hands were very active, got in the passing lanes, created some steals and transition opportunities for us in the fast break. [He] did a really good job defensively of getting over ball screens," said Manning. "Ian’s athleticism really helped us out. We’ll continue to need those types of contributions from him."

Penn State is only two games better in the Big Ten than Maryland. They arrive off two straight wins and their previous three losses by a total of nine points.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook