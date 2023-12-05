Terps searching for scoring

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Putting the ball through the hoop has been anything but easy for this season’s Maryland men’s basketball team.

For Kevin Willard it was time to call on a higher power.

"I went to church so I’ll see if that helps. Our numbers are scary," said the head coach.

The Terrapins are ranked last in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 68.5 points per game. A major reason why is their inability to connect from long distance. They own a 22.7 three-point percentage (40 for 176). That is also last in the Big Ten and 349th out of 351 Division one teams in the nation.

Willard wants his players to just keep shooting.

"I think they all have great confidence like I do in them that eventually the ball is going to start going in."

Willard added it is taking longer than expected for freshmen Jamie Kaiser, Jr. and DeShawn Harris-Smith to get going from beyond the arc. But that is not for a lack of effort.

"These guys are putting the work in. They are not pouting," said Willard. "They understand that right now we’re just not shooting the basketball good."

"It’s not like we can’t take threes," said Harris-Smith. "In the game you just got to keep letting them fall, keep shooting and eventually they are going to go down. We just have to keep shooting with confidence."

It is uncertain if guard Jahmir Young will get to take any shots when the Terps next take the court in their Big Ten home opener Wednesday against Penn State. Maryland’s leading scorer sprained his ankle during Friday’s loss at Indiana. He is questionable to suit up in what is already a big early-season contest.

"[There is] definitely a sense of urgency," said Young. "Just coming in making sure that we jump on them from the start."

Like Maryland, Penn State enters the game with a 4-4 record. The Nittany Lions won their first four games then lost their next four. Unlike Maryland this is Penn State’s first Big Ten game of the season.

Tip-off Wednesday is set for 7:00 p.m. inside Xfinity Center.

