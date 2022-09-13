Terps return home for toughest test yet

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After another record-setting performance, University of Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is feeling it.

"Everything is coming together," he said. "Obviously we still have a lot to work on. But, I think we’re pretty pleased with where we’re at right now."

Tagovailoa threw for a career-high four touchdowns and ran for another en route to a 56-21 win last Saturday at Charlotte. His 27-31, 87-percent completion percentage is the highest in program history with a minimum of 15 attempts. Maryland scored on its first five drives.

"Seeing us put drives together and putting it on top of each other, against a good Charlotte team like that, it really gives us confidence," said the redshirt junior.

"[The] offense kind of figures it out and we get the execution we want out of our offense and then defensively they are in the locker room a little disappointed in how they played," added Terps head coach Mike Locksley about his team's performance against Charlotte. "So, what we’d like to do this week is put it all together."

They will try to do so against their toughest opponent yet. The 2-0 Terps host 2-0 SMU on Saturday. Led by QB Tanner Mordecai, the Mustangs play a high-octane, high tempo style of offense. SMU has scored 48 and 45 points in their first couple games this year.

"We better be prepared to be challenged vertically. They take about ten shots a game," said Locksley.

Both quarterbacks will have all eyes on them. Taulia will garner some extra attention.

This is a big weekend for the Tagovailoa family in Maryland. Taulia’s brother, Tua, is the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. They will be in town to play the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday.

"It’s very exciting," said Taulia. "This is the first time we are going to be in the same state."

Taulia plans on being at M&T Bank Stadium to watch Tua.

"I think my whole family, my sisters, and I think my grandparents are going to be there, too. So, I haven’t seen them in a long time. Yeah, it’s going to be exciting."

It would be more exciting after a win.

