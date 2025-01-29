Terps men's lacrosse team speaks at Spring Sports Media Day

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland men's lacrosse team upholds a standard of excellence. It's all about championships.

The Terps have four national championships and fell one game short of capturing number five a season ago, before losing 15-5 against Notre Dame.

Tuesday, the university held its annual Spring Sports Media Day, and on behalf of the Terps lacrosse team were head coach John Tillman, senior Colin Burlace, and senior Daniel Kelly.

They mentioned the fact that it's a new year and a fresh opportunity to pursue the ultimate goal of winning a championship, but it all starts with a proper offseason and taking things one step at a time.

"We're very excited. We've been working really hard enough for this first week. You have momentum coming out of last year, but again we didn't finish the job, so it doesn't really count for us. It was a great run last year, but we're focused on this team and then find ways to get better every week," says Kelly.

"At Maryland, your goal is always to win the national championship. But it's super important not to overlook every little step that's on the way," says Burlace.

"We have good leadership. I think we have good athletes. We probably don't have maybe... a marquee guy, but I don't think we necessarily need one to be successful here," says Tillman.

Successful leadership will be key as they move into their 2025 season.

The Terps open up this season at home against Richmond this Saturday at noon.