Terps' key to limiting Zach Edey: 'Pray'

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — We could have another court-storming situation at Xfinity Center on Tuesday similar to the last time the University of Maryland men's basketball team played Purdue in College Park. In February of last year the Boilermakers were ranked No. 3 when the Terps beat them 68-54. On Tuesday they arrive in College Park ranked No. 1

The Terrapins (9-4) are on a five-game winning streak. They are coming off Thursday’s 22-point win over Coppin State. A big factor in that latest victory was the 40 points in the paint for Maryland. Those kind of buckets will be tough to come by against Purdue with Zach Edey on patrol. The 7-foot-4 senior center is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and National Player of the Year. He is averaging 23.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

It seems like the best way to limit Edey is to call on the big guy upstairs.

"Pray," Terps head coach Kevin Willard joked regarding how best to limit Edey. "Just look at his numbers. His numbers are ridiculous. We are going to try to keep it as tight as possible but he is still going to get his points. He’s got great hands. He can pass it. Obviously he is not an elite shot-blocker. But he moves well. The biggest thing I’ve seen is he is going over both shoulders much better than he was last year."

"He is such a force. He is so dominant. So, our focus is going to be devoted to him, just trying to slow him down. Make it as hard as possible. Don’t give him any easy looks," added Terps guard Jahmir Young.

Young, who was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Tuesday, is back in the lineup after missing the Coppin game because of illness. Purdue (12-1) is looking for its first win in College Park since December of 2017.

The Terps are 10-31 all-time against No. 1-ranked opponents. Their last win came 16 years ago at North Carolina.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook