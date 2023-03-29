Terps hold Pro Day, former Raven Nick Boyle attends

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For college football players, this is the job interview they’ve all been waiting for.

22 current and former Maryland Terrapins and other NFL Draft eligible players who call Maryland home worked out at Terps Pro Day on Wednesday. 63 NFL coaches and scouts from 31 NFL teams took in the workouts. Only the Kansas City Chiefs were not represented.

"You come out here, there are pretty much scouts from every team. All eyes on you, really. So, it’s probably the biggest interview," said Terps offensive tackle prospect Jaelyn Duncan.

"It’s just a dream come true. Just to be able to go out there with my brothers again and just put [out] everything that we worked for," added Terps wide receiver prospect Dontay Demus Jr.

"They are getting a playmaker. You need somebody to make a play? I’m the guy. You need a first down? You need a touchdown? I’m the guy for that," responded Terps wide receiver prospect Rakim Jarrett when asked what an NFL team would get if it drafted him.

Edgewood’s Deonte Banks showed up. He has been projected as high as a first-round pick in next month’s draft.

"A lot of preparation, a lot of hard work was put in to even get here," he said. "So, it finally paid off the right way. I’m here. I’m ready for it."

Others in attendance are trying to be the next player from Baltimore to make it big and inspire the next generation.

"For those kids that are looking out there, just know there is always an opportunity for you," said Malik Hamm, a defensive end prospect from Baltimore who played at Lafayette College. "Don’t ever think that I’m from Baltimore, I’m not getting any type of scouts to look at me. Just know that you just have to put your head down and keep working."

"No matter where you are coming from, that doesn’t mean you have to fail," said Joshua Pryor. The defensive end from Baltimore attended Bowie State University. "You can be successful. If you have the talent, no matter where you are, people are going to find you and you are going to have opportunities. So, keep pushing, keep working."

A surprise participant on the field was a guy not trying to make the NFL, but a guy trying to stay in the NFL.

Former Ravens tight end Nick Boyle showed off his skills as a long snapper. Once one of the top blocking tight ends in the NFL, he was never the same after suffering a devastating knee injury in 2020.

"My knee takes a lot of maintenance for it to play tight end at such a high level and I hate going out there and being average. I don’t like it. If I can’t play as dominating as I was before, that’s why I transitioned to long snapper," the current free agent said. "If nothing happens with long snapper, the whole idea of this is to be around the game, be with players, keep the relationships alive just because I love being around it. I love the game of football."

