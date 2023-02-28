Terps hit the road looking for more success away from Xfinity Center

COLLEGE PARK — The University of Maryland men's basketball team is back in the top-25 and getting ready to head back on the road as the they eye a top-four seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

The Terrapins are currently ranked 21st in the nation following that big win Sunday over previously 21st-ranked Northwestern. The 75-59 victory in the home finale put the wrap on Maryland's unblemished home conference record (10-0). Now the key is taking that Xfinity Center success on the road. The Terps are just 2-7 in true road games this season.

"I think it’s important for us to take a big leap and get a win on the road," said guard Don Carey. "But more importantly, just to carry over that mentality when we go into the tournament that we won’t have our home crowd anymore and that we might have to play through bad calls and through the other team going on their runs as well."

"I feel like we just got to take the energy we have at home and add it to our away performances," added forward Julian Reese. "Like coach [Kevin Willard] said, defense travels and things like that. I feel like if we can’t get it started offensively, we can get it started defensively."

"We’ve taken too many quick shots on the road that have really hurt us," said Willard. "I think at home you can get away with it a little bit better. But, on the road it really hurts you."

Maryland (20-9, 11-7) visits Ohio State (12-17, 4-14) on Wednesday looking for the sweep. They beat the Buckeyes at home in early January.

More three-point shooting like the past couple games will help. The Terps have found their long-range shot. The Terps shot 14-22 beyond the arc against the Wildcats and 7-13 in the previous game against Minnesota.

"I’m just sticking with the script," said Carey. "Ain’t nothing changed on my end or with my team, really. Eventually the shots will fall."

Maryland is in the driver’s seat for a top-four seed in the Big Ten tourney. They are currently tied for second place in the league with an 11-7 conference record. The top four seeds earn double byes into the quarterfinals. Ohio State is second to last in the standings at 4-14.

The Terps control their own destiny. A win on Wednesday against the Buckeyes, and again in the season finale Sunday at Penn State, clinches the No. 2 seed for Maryland.

