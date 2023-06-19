Terps' Hemby set to host first youth football camp

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Summertime for football players is all about preparing for your body and mind for a training camp that is just weeks away. For Roman Hemby it’s also about teaching our area’s next superstars the finer points of the game.

The University of Maryland running back is set to hold his first youth football camp. It’s happening on Saturday, June 24. Hemby is an Edgewood native and getting ready for his third season with the Terrapins. He is planning on 200 participants ages 9-14 at the Millstad Events Center in Joppatowne.

On the agenda is lots of football drills, motivational speakers and other non-football games.

For Hemby it’s all about using his talents to pay it forward and tell kids from his hometown to dream big.

"I want them to see me there in person and know that it’s possible. I am from Harford County, Maryland just like a lot of those kids will be. Sometimes it’s better when you see somebody that has been there and has done it and has given you their feedback and the things that went well and the things that they needed to work on. So, it becomes realistic to them," said Hemby. "I want their goals to be realistic and I want to teach them lessons outside of football as well. I have speakers there that will talk about the importance of academics and how it takes a village to do that as well and be successful in that avenue. I also just want them to know that there are positive ways to go about things in our community and I want to shine light on the things that are being done in the community."

Hemby said a few of his Terps teammates will be in attendance, as well as his brother, Ky’el, who has spent time in the Canadian Football League.

For more information on the Roman Hemby Youth Football Camp click here.

