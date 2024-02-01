Terps get season's first repeat test

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland men’s basketball team is looking to continue its ascent up the Big Ten standings. The Terps have won four of their past six games and have another big test this weekend at Michigan State.

The Terrapins are coming off arguably their best win of the season, that 73-51 route over Nebraska last Saturday. The 22-point win was the Terps’ largest margin of victory against a conference team at home in almost eight years.

Baltimore’s Julian Reese had 15 points and a career-high-tying 16 rebounds - his tenth double-double of the season. The defense got it done once again. The Terps lead the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just 63.4 points per game.

Now comes the rematch with Michigan State. Two Sundays ago the Spartans slipped by Maryland at Xfinity Center 61-59. The Terps rallied from down 15 in the first half, took a late lead, but ultimately lost by two.

This will be the first repeat opponent of the season for Maryland. Players said that adds a wrinkle when the ball tips.

"Definitely more competitive," said forward Julian Reese. "Guys know your strengths and weaknesses, especially playing two weeks before. I feel like it is definitely adding to the competitive fire and it makes a better game for the viewer and for the player. I feel like it’s going to be a clash, a good battle and a good game."

"For us to play them this soon, it’s going to be competitive," added guard Jahmir Young. "The bright lights are going to be on. So, for us to go in there it’s going to be loud, the crowd is going to be against us. So, it’s going to be a good matchup and we are ready for the challenge."

"Facing them for the first time, which this group did, just understanding their speed and how fast they get the basketball out, it’s really hard to practice," said head coach Kevin Willard. "They were able much better to get back and get set in the second half against them. They are even faster at home. So, I think that’s going to be our biggest challenge for Saturday."

Both Maryland and Michigan State are tied in the middle of the Big Ten standings with 5-5 records.

Each of the last three games between the two teams have been decided by five or fewer points.

