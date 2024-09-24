Terps get Hoosiers for first Big Ten road game of the season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Things are about to get real for the University of Maryland football team. It’s all conference games from here on out starting on Saturday at Indiana.

It’s the Big Ten road opener for the Terps (3-1) when they visit the Hoosiers (4-0) and a contest the Terrapins need to win to avoid falling to 0-2 in conference play.

Billy Edwards Jr. knows the stakes. The redshirt junior quarterback is looking to continue his strong play. Edwards leads the Big Ten with 102 completions and 1,155 yards. He has accounted for ten total touchdowns. His 75 completion percentage is fifth in the nation.

A big chunk of those numbers are thanks to Tai Felton. The senior receiver leads the conference with 41 receptions and 604 receiving yards. He also has five receiving TD’s.

After dropping the conference opener to Michigan State in week two the Terps are aware of what Saturday brings.

"We are really starting Big Ten play now and getting into it. We all know that. This is the first step to what Coach Locksley talks about, what we want to do here - Big Ten play is first," said Edwards Jr. "It’s a huge game. We all know it."

"It’s super important for us to go out and win this game. Especially after our first conference game this one is one we’re really looking forward to and one that we really want to win," added offensive lineman Josh Kaltenberger.

They’ll be up against it. Indiana is averaging over 50.5 points per game. The Hoosiers have yet to trail or turn the ball over this season.

Saturday’s game in Bloomington is a 12:00 p.m. kickoff.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook