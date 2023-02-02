Terps football's Trader Jr. joins lacrosse team to help title defense

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — When it comes to lacrosse at the University of Maryland, the Terrapins don’t rebuild or retool. They just reload.

That is definitely the case once again this year as they prepare for a national title defense.

Maryland is coming off an undefeated, 18-0, 2022 season. They set the NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss in becoming the first unbeaten NCAA men's lacrosse champion since 2006.

Among those gone from that team is Tewaaraton Award-winner Logan Wisnauskas, who became the first Terp to score 100 points in a single season.

But Maryland is stacked again. Defenseman Brett Makar and face-off man Luke Wierman were named pre-season first team All-Americans. Goalie Logan McNaney returns in net after earning last year’s NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

"Like last year the expectations for us are kind of the same. It’s not trying to win the national championship. It’s not trying to go 18-0 or whatever. It’s trying to find the best guys we can put out on the field, give it our best and I think we have a pretty special group," said McNaney.

"All three attackmen that started last year are gone. And really last year’s short sticks are gone," said head coach John Tillman. "What’s great though, at a place like Maryland, you’re always going to lose really good players, but there is somebody that is waiting for their opportunity."

Opportunity awaits Dante Trader Jr., who is new this year to the Terrapins lacrosse team but not so much to the Terps uniform. The sophomore defensive midfielder is also a defensive back on the football team. He last played competitive lacrosse in 2021 as a senior at McDonogh. He said he didn’t even pick up his lacrosse stick much between then and now.

But, when he did:

"Oh, you fall right back in love. All the boys are high energy - the crazy shenanigans that lacrosse players jump into. It’s just a blast to come out here and ball with the boys," he said. "It’s been going pretty well. Better than what I thought. Coaches and players welcomed me with open arms. It helped me a lot. I’m building every week trying to get back to my old self."

Trader Jr. said he should play a good amount this year.

The Terps enter the season ranked No. 2 in the country. Game No. 1 is on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at SECU Stadium.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook