Terps football begins spring practices

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — There is a different kind of feeling around University of Maryland football this spring. It's one that only comes after winning. The Terps are ready to take advantage.

"These opportunities are things that we’re going to have to hang our hats on once our season starts because you’re making deposits that you hope to reap the benefits from down the road," Terps head coach Mike Locksley told WMAR-2 sports reporter Shawn Stepner in a one-on-one conversation.

The Terrapins hit the field Tuesday for the first of 15 spring practices. It came exactly three months after that 44-point win over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl, which was the first bowl game appearance and victory in Locksley’s three years as head coach.

"Those are the markers that are needed as you build a program," said Locksley. "Going into year three the goal was to become a team that was bowl eligible. We can say that we did the necessary things to get to that. To win a bowl is a whole separate goal. We can say we did the things to do that."

Of course, helping them do that was quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. As a redshirt sophomore last season he set program single season records in passing yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2%), passing touchdowns (26) and 300-yard passing games (7). He returns for his third year in College Park. Locksley said Tagovailoa doesn’t get the respect he deserves around the country and in the Big Ten.

"He has shown that he has the skill set and the ability to be a great player. He broke some records around here that were here for a long, long time. The consistency is what I think that I’ve started to see."

On the defensive side of the ball new coordinator Brian Williams takes over. One player he won’t oversee is Demeioun Robinson. The freshman outside linebacker announced Monday that he is transferring. He played in every game last season.

Locksley said Robinson’s departure did not come as a surprise and added: "The transfer portal giveth and it taketh away. I’m sure we’ll enjoy the fruits of the transfer portal during my time here."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook