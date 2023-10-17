Terps boast depth & versatility as new season approaches

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — This year for the University of Maryland men's basketball team it’s all about blending the old core with the high-flying freshmen.

"This team is one of these teams that’s unique in the fact that they are so competitive," said head coach Kevin Willard.

And this year's roster has depth for Willard, who is entering his second season as head coach.

"Last year we were like 6 and a half/seven (deep). I think we can go ten or eleven at times this year," said Willard. "I think the biggest thing about this roster is we can go small or we can go big."

The Terps return three starters from last season - leading scorer, fifth-year guard Jahmir Young, fifth-year forward Donta Scott and junior forward, Baltimore native Julian Reese. They also add transfers Jordan Geronimo (redshirt junior forward from Indiana), Chance Stephens (sophomore guard from Loyola Marymount, California), and Mady Traore (sophomore forward from New Mexico State).

"We’re definitely looking to make a big run and definitely finish that and get that championship," said Reese.

"A lot of core guys coming back, like Donta [Scott] and Julian [Reese], to lead these young guys coming in," added Young. "A lot of talented young guys coming in as well. So, I’m very excited for the season."

Some of those young guys are freshman guard out of Baltimore Jahnathan Lamothe, freshman forward Jamie Kaiser, Jr. and freshman guard DeShawn Harris-Smith. Willard calls Harris-Smith the most competitive person he has ever been around.

"I’m a sore loser. I hate losing," said the freshman. "Even if it’s a little box out drill, a shooting drill, I just want to win. I don’t know what it is about losing. I just can’t do it."

These Terps don’t anticipate doing much of it. They are legitimate contenders for a Big Ten conference title.

"I feel like we can make a run in the tournament," said Young, who led his group to the second round of the NCAA tourney in the spring.

"We know what it takes. We know what it takes to get there," added Reese.

Maryland is ranked just outside the preseason Associated Press Top 25. They start the season at home, on Nov. 7, against Mount St. Mary’s.

Willard dropped this nugget as well on Tuesday, he said a yearly series between the Terps and Georgetown should start next season. He said "it's close" when describing the deal to get that done.

