Terps baseball looking to 'make some noise' in return to NCAA Tournament

BALTIMORE, Md. — The University of Maryland baseball team is back in the NCAA Tournament.

"It feels great," said shortstop Ben Cowles. "We’re just soaking up the moment, trying to live where our feet are and enjoying the moment."

This is the program's first trip to the NCAA Tourney since 2017. They play in the Greenville, North Carolina regional.

"I don’t think we’re looking at this thing like, ‘Hey this is our last weekend together’. I think we feel very confident that we can go in there and make some noise in this thing," said head coach Rob Vaughn.

They’ll have to make that noise in a regional with host No. 12 East Carolina, Norfolk State and Friday's opponent in the double-elimination tournament, Charlotte.

"We’re up for the challenge," said Vaughn. "We’re excited to get to work tomorrow at 6:00 p.m."

"We’re going into this weekend no differently than any other weekend, just ready to win, ready to show people that we’re here. We belong to be here," said center fielder Chris Alleyne.

Maryland (28-16) is on fire heading into the postseason. They are ranked No. 24 in the country and are 18-4 over the second half of the season. That's good for the best record among all Power Five teams during that stretch.

"We learned how to win and that’s what I think this group has done over the last month and a half. They have figured out how to win," said Vaughn.

"I think we can hang with anybody," added Cowles.

With a win Friday night the Terps would then play Saturday against the winner of the East Carolina-Norfolk State contest. A loss would put Maryland in Saturday’s elimination bracket against the loser of that game.

First pitch against Charlotte comes Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook