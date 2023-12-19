Tagovailoa opts out of Terps' bowl game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — As the Maryland Terrapins football team took to the practice field on Tuesday to prepare for their bowl game against Auburn there was one notable absence. The best statistical quarterback in program history was nowhere to be found. That’s because Taulia Tagovailoa has opted out of the Music City Bowl.

Tagovailoa holds every major career and single-season passing record in Maryland program history and is the Big Ten’s all-time passing leader.

Now his professional future takes precedence.

WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner sat down with Terps head coach Mike Locksley to get his thoughts on QB1 moving on.

"My initial reaction was disappointment because I’m a big believer in finishing what you start. But then when I put myself in his shoes I can understand," said Locksley.

It is common for players entering the upcoming NFL draft, like Tagovailoa, to bypass a bowl game rather than risk injury. Even without suiting up one more time Taulia’s place in Terps history is cemented forever.

What has he meant to the program?

"You can’t even put it into words," said Locksley. "Obviously to go to three straight bowl games he played a big role in that happening. [He is a] talented quarterback. He elevated Maryland football from even just a small local level to a national level."

Locksley said Tagovailoa is not with team but has no problem with him hanging on the sideline when the Terps play Auburn down in Nashville on December 30. But get one thing straight. His time in a Maryland uniform is over.

"When you opt out, he hasn’t practiced. He hasn’t been around," said Locksley. "I think he, his family, his team of people that are advising him are trying to come up with a course of action which is why maybe opting out gives him more time to just focus on what the next step looks like for him. I have no clue other than he met with me, made the decision he didn’t want to play in the game and was going to opt out."

Locksley said for someone who has had attachment issues over the years, like himself, that is just something he has to accept.

"I can respect the decision. Doesn’t mean I have to agree with it."

With Tagovailoa out Locksley said to expect quarterbacks Billy Edwards Jr. and Cam Edge to see playing time down in Music City.

