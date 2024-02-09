McNaney & Terps get Greyhounds for home opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland men’s lacrosse team finds itself in familiar territory as we are off and running on the season. They once again own a top-five national ranking.

The Terps sit as the No. 4 team in the country after a thrilling 12-11 double-overtime win at then-No. 20 Richmond last weekend in the season opener. Owen Murphy scored the game-winner.

"I knew it would be a tough opener. So, you hope if you go on the road like that you find a way to win, which I’m proud of our guys," said head coach John Tillman. "[There is] a lot that we learned."

And there is a lot they celebrated. In the opener Luke Wierman broke the school record for face-off wins in a career. He now has 654. He passed Andy Claxton, who had 648 wins from 1989-92.

"It’s definitely special, especially at a program like this," said Wierman. "I’m very lucky to be at a program like this. So, it’s definitely an accomplishment."

Wierman added that more than personal records, winning is what drives him. This year’s Terps have a better chance to do that with two key pieces from their 2022 national championship team back - most outstanding player from that year’s NCAA Tournament, goalie Logan McNaney, and Eric Malever. The attackman missed all of last season with an ACL injury. McNaney missed the final 14 games of last year. He suffered his own ACL and meniscus tears in the second game of last season.

"It’s a lot harder mentally than it is physically," he said. "You can kind of get by the pain physically but it’s hard to kind of stay in the right mindset throughout the almost year-long process. I’m just really excited to be back here playing with the fellas. My body feels great. So, I feel good."

"With Logan there is just this sense of confidence and comfort our guys have," said Tillman. "He has been there done that."

McNaney’s injury last year happened in game two against Loyola. Saturday brings game two against Loyola.

"I’m not trying to think about too much what happened last year because if I do it takes my mindset off of other things that I need to be doing on the field," said McNaney. "So, just treating it like a normal game."

Just like the Terps the Greyhounds are 1-0. Loyola is ranked No. 12 in the country and beat the Terps last year. Maryland has never lost two straight to the Hounds.

Saturday's game is scheduled to get underway at noon inside SECU Stadium.

