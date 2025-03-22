Maryland women's basketball team is ready to "bust some brackets"

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Before the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team tip-off their 2025 March Madness journey, they took the practice court Friday at XFinity Center and fielded questions ahead of Saturday's matchup against Norfolk State.

This group is loose, yet eager and hungry to beginning what they hope is a deep postseason run.

“The feeling never gets old. It's kind of like I'm a kid in a candy store. You’re just, you know, so excited that you’re ready to get going," says Brenda Frese, Head Coach of Maryland Women's Basketball.

“This morning, I was like this is like, exciting, like it’s coming right around the corner. I mean if I look back a couple years, I feel like I wouldn’t have imagined being here," says junior Kaylene Smikle.

The Terps finished the regular season 23-7, earning a number four seed in the NCAA tournament.

It’s their 15th straight tournament bid, the 21st under head coach Brenda Frese.

But the last time the Terps played, they suffered a disappointing 98-71 loss in the Big Ten quarterfinals against Michigan.

“We’re even more hungrier than we were about two weeks ago, so we’re ready to bust some brackets," says senior Christina Dalce.

“Maryland is made in March, and we’re successful in March. I love being an underdog. I’ve taken note of everybody who has counted the Terps out," says senior Shyanne Sellers.

The Terps, who are hosting the first two rounds, are excited to utilize their home court advantage against Norfolk State.

"I’m super excited for our fans. We’re top ten in attendance for a reason. Our fans come out and support us and I know we’ll have a ton of support come tomorrow," says Frese.

Tipoff is Saturday at 4:00 against Norfolk State.