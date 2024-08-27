Locksley remaining mum on Terps' starting QB for opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It’s time for University of Maryland football to hand over the reigns to a new starting quarterback. Just days before the 2024 season begins the Terps are clued in on who that will be. But they’re not telling anybody else.

"It gives us no competitive advantage to name [the starting quarterback] publicly," said head coach Mike Locksley. "[The players] know who it is. There is no doubt in my mind that I can win with all three."

Those three are redshirt junior Billy Edwards Jr. and redshirt sophomores MJ Morris and Cam Edge. The trio battled all fall camp to earn the starting nod.

"They all competed. We got better collectively and I’m excited with the starter, our team is going to get behind the starter, rally behind that guy," said Locksley.

Edwards Jr. rushed for seven touchdowns and passed for one in eight games last year while backing up Taulia Tagovailoa. He started for the last four seasons, holds every major career and single-season passing record in program history and is the Big Ten’s all-time passing leader.

"He kind of set the standard and the foundation for how you prepare as a quarterback. He has put a solid foundation in place to where I think all three of these guys have benefited," said Locksley.

"I can tell all the quarterbacks’ sense of urgency is very high," added wide receiver Tai Felton. "So, we’re comfortable with all the quarterbacks. We feel comfortable with whoever goes in on Saturday."

That QB1 - Edwards Jr., Morris or Edge - is tasked with leading the Terps to their 13th straight win in a non-conference opener, Saturday against Connecticut.

That’s all Locksley is worried about.

"Who gives us the best chance to win now? Not preparing for later down the road," said the head coach entering his sixth season leading Maryland. "But, who gives us the best chance to win against UConn?"

We’ll all see who Locksley thinks is that guy when the Terps take this field Saturday at Noon.

