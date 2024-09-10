Locksley looking for resiliency after Terps' tough loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland football team is getting ready for its first road trip of the season. The Terps are also getting ready for their first chance to put last Saturday’s bitter loss behind them.

The Terrapins (1-1) travel to Charlottesville on Saturday night to dance with old ACC rival Virginia (2-0). Maryland is trying to rebound after that disappointing 27-24 last-second home defeat at the hands of Michigan State.

Head coach Mike Locksley said on Tuesday that game is a reminder to his team that you can do almost everything right and still not get what you think you deserve. He said now the challenge for his team is resiliency.

WMAR-2 Sports reporter Shawn Stepner asked him what he hopes that looks like this weekend.

"Not being distracted because of a setback. It means owning... and the fire, the adversity that we face, we will be forged because we’ve gone through it and we’ve gone through it together," Locksley responded.

"The sky isn’t falling. That is something that we use as a term here," added running back Roman Hemby. "In the past we have let one loss go to two and two go to three. But I feel like we have a different team this year and we have a team that can get back to neutral and realize that that’s just adversity and we have a choice of how we can react or respond to it. When we respond we are able to determine the outcome of the narrative."

Let’s see if the Billy Edwards to Tai Felton narrative continues. Felton leads the nation with 330 receiving yards. The senior wideout is the first Terp with 150+ receiving yards in two consecutive games since Jermaine Lewis 29 years ago.

Another player to watch on Saturday is Glendon Miller. With an interception the redshirt senior defensive back will become the first Terp with picks in five straight games since 1999.

Kickoff Saturday is at 8:00 p.m.

