Kubek burns former team in Harper's homecoming

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Most of the attention before Tuesday's game between the Maryland Terrapins and Towson Tigers women's basketball teams was about Terps legend Laura Harper returning to Xfinity Center for the first time - as the current head coach of Towson.

It turned out to be a former Tiger and current Terrapin who took over the floor and helped the Terps win their eighth game of the season.

Maryland defeated Towson 99-51.

The Terps (8-3) were led by Bri McDaniel. She tied a career high with a game-high 19 points.

Allie Kubek scored 17 points in her first game against her former team. The Elkton native played for the Tigers from 2020-22.

"I was excited about this game since I saw the schedule," said Kubek. "I knew it was definitely going to be competitive just because I know we both wanted to win. But, I just wanted to play my game. I didn’t want to do too much."

"[It was] really special to be able to bring Laura Harper back home," said Terps head coach Brenda Frese. "I know we played them when she was at Coppin State and then last year we played Towson down in Florida. But, this one was even more special being able to bring her back home."

Harper played for Frese at Maryland from 2004-08 and was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player when the Terrapins won the 2006 NCAA title. Harper finished her Maryland career with 1,407 career points, 873 rebounds and is the Terps' all-time leader in blocks with 198. Her jersey is honored in the rafters of the Xfinity Center.

"It was just amazing to be back here," she said. "Obviously I didn’t except to take a 50-point ‘L’. Selfishly I’m always happy when Maryland does well. It would be nice if it wasn’t versus me today."

Patricia Anumgba led Towson (7-2) with 15 points.

