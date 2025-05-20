Johns Hopkins' baseball team aims for championship in coach Bob Babb's final home series

BALTIMORE — The top-ranked Johns Hopkins men's baseball team enters a bittersweet weekend as legendary head coach Bob Babb prepares for his final home series after 46 seasons.

With an impressive 42-3 record and riding a 24-game winning streak, the Blue Jays will host Case Western Reserve University in a best-of-three series starting Friday at Babb Field.

"You know, people have asked me all year whether or not this feels different. This could be your last practice. This could be the last game here. It really doesn't," Babb said.

For nearly five decades, Babb has led the Blue Jays baseball program, becoming the winningest active coach in Division III. His team hopes to send him out with a championship.

"It's bigger than just us this year, we're all working towards towards one thing, we see alumni coming back from 30, 40 years ago and they're just saying things like do it for Babbs," infielder Jimmy Stevens said.

The team has shown remarkable versatility throughout the season.

"Games we don't hit real well, we seem to pitch well. Games we don't pitch that well, we seem to score a lot of runs," Babb said.

The Blue Jays' experience in high-pressure situations has been crucial to their success, with appearances in the 2021 and 2023 World Series.

"Winning one run, two run games, it comes down to little plays, small details, and when you have experience, it kind of limits the pressure and the nerves," Shawn Steuerer, Blue Jays infielder said.

Players recognize the significance of their dominant season.

"It's really not easy to win as many games as we've won, and I think there's a general acknowledgment of that across the program. We've had ups and downs across my time here, that's for sure. The .500 seasons make the 40 whatever in three seasons feel that much sweeter," Jimmy Stevens, Blue Jays infielder said.

For Stevens, an Ohio native, the potential trip to Cleveland for the World Series holds special meaning.

"I love Cleveland, you know, grandparents are there my entire life. To be able to play in East Lake at a ballpark I've been to multiple times would be really, really cool," Stevens said.

While the team is focused on winning for their coach, Babb maintains his business-as-usual approach.

"When the final out is recorded in the last game, that's when it'll feel a lot different, but I haven't really felt that at all at this point, to be quite honest with you," Babb said.

The series against Case Western Reserve begins at noon on Friday at Babb Field.

