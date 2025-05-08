Harford men's lacrosse team seeks third consecutive national championship

BEL AIR, Md — The Harford Community College men's lacrosse team is looking to achieve something remarkable this weekend as they pursue their third consecutive NJCAA men's lacrosse championship.

The Fighting Owls, who have gone undefeated this season with a perfect 12-0 record, will begin their championship quest on Saturday at Hartford Stadium.

"We're just a day-by-day kind of team here. We're just trying to get better each and every day and just focus on ourselves, and we know for the best that we can be come Saturday, Sunday that there's no one that can play with us," said Kohl Wesner, Region 20 Offensive Player of the Year.

The stakes are high for the two-time defending champions as they look to complete the rare "three-peat."

"We really are just focused on the process and coming in every single day to do the little things and really just focus on doing what it takes to just become a champion every day," said Ryan Sweiderk, Region 20 Defensive Player of the Year.

Wesner emphasized that this potential third championship would honor those who built the program before them.

"It means a lot to us because of the guys that came before us. Like, obviously, like teams like Onondaga, Nassau, they've had historic programs in the past where they're winning 10-12 championships in a row," Wesner said.

"And just to see what Coach (Verardi) has put into this program, I mean, he's put his heart and soul into it, and for us to be able to come out and represent him, represent the school, and the guys are for us, it means the world to us," Wesner said.

Sweiderk credits the high standards established by head coach Aaron Verardi for the team's continued success.

"It's not easy to play for us. I think that's a big thing, like. We have a lot of guys come in each fall, and a lot of guys don't make it," Sweidder said.

Coach Aaron Verardi, meanwhile, deflects personal credit for the program's achievements.

"I don't want to take credit for a lot of other people's work, so you know there's been a lot that have put their heart into this," Verardi said. "A lot of my assistant coaches have been with me for several years now. The college here, the support that they give to us to be able to do this, you know, it's pretty unbelievable," Verardi said.

The Fighting Owls will host Onondaga Community College in the semifinals this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hartford Stadium.

