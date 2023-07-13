For Swope it's a 'dream come true' with the Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It’s not often you land your dream job. For Matt Swope it finally happened.

"It’s a dream come true. I know a lot of people say that. It’s a cliche. But, for me - having grown up right up the street, my entire life and my childhood is shaped through College Park and University of Maryland - it is that. It’s just like a 'pinch me' moment," he said.

The 43-year-old was named University of Maryland head baseball coach last month. It’s a natural fit for a guy who probably bleeds more turtle blood than human.

Swope grew up in New Carrollton a Terrapins fan from birth. He has been a part of Terps baseball for more than two decades - one of the best players in program history from 1999-2002 and on the coaching staff for the past eleven years. He takes over for Rob Vaughn who left for the head-coaching job at Alabama.

"It’s really just a special time to be around the program," said Swope. "I think we’re in the best spot we’ve ever been."

Statistically they are. These last two seasons, as associate head coach, Swope helped Maryland to the two winningest seasons in its 132-year program history. He sees nothing slowing them down.

"We have been one game away from Omaha (the College World Series) since I’ve been here. We’ve won regionals. But, coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships, the consistency of the player development… we have created a niche nationally where we’re known. We’re known throughout the entire country. We are known in the pro circuit."

That’s because they are is producing talent for the next level with the new head coach front and center. This week has been extra special for Swope. He was with a couple of his players as they were selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

Shortstop Matt Shaw was selected 13th overall by the Cubs. He is the highest draft pick in Terps program history. Catcher Luke Shliger was picked 180th overall by the Giants. Overall Maryland had seven players selected and for the first time four picked in the top nine rounds.

"It’s almost like one of your kids," said Swope. "To be in the moment and to see them in their element at their house, which I normally only see them on the field or on campus, it’s just really special to me."

Plenty of special moments are still on the way as his Terrapins dream becomes reality.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook