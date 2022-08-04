Alumni action as former Terps take on former Hoyas

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The last time Byron Mouton played a game for the Maryland Terrapins the Terps got to hang a banner. On Saturday there is no banner at stake. It's more like bragging rights and bucks.

"It’s just going to be exciting. I just know it. I know it’s going to be electric," said Mouton, part of the University of Maryland's 2002 national championship team.

Mouton is one of a handful of former Terps playing against former Georgetown Hoyas in the first game of the Alumni Basketball League.

"Myself, probably the oldest person on the team. I just got promoted to player/coach. This is a rivalry, Georgetown. I know the competitive spirit is going to be in the air," he said.

The Terps Alumni is nicknamed "The College Park Boys". Travis Garrison is playing. He is also the general manger. The roster includes Melo Trimble, Terrell Stoglin, Anthony Cowan, Sean Mosley, Damonte Dodd, James Gist and Ekene Ibekwe.

"I’m excited for it, just to see and chop it up and talk to some of the guys that I’ve never even played with but I know these guys," said Ibekwe. "Just that and the fans seeing that. That’s kind of a rare thing to see."

Georgetown’s Alumni is nicknamed “DawgTalk”. Their roster includes: Chris Wright, Greg Whittington, D'Vauntes Smith-Rivera, Jagan Mosely, Greg Monroe, Henry Sims, Jason Clark, Aaron Bowen and Rodney Pryor.

Each player on both teams receives around $2,000 for playing. And they want to put on a show for the fans.

"They deserve something like this in the summer time. Not much basketball out there. It’s going to be exciting. I can’t wait," said Mouton.

"I think it’s going to be a game. It’s bragging rights," added Ibekwe.

"Guys are talking trash already. Jason Conley, he was just telling me that Chris Wright, they were talking trash. The Maryland-Georgetown rivalry is a thing," said Garrison. "The fans are excited. I’m excited. The guys are excited. So, it’s going to be a great night, for sure."

The game is set to take place on Saturday on the pavilion court here at Xfinity Center. Tip time is 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 apiece. For more information click here.

