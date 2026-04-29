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The O's secure a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros following a strong performance on Tuesday night

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Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman hits an RBI single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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BALTIMORE — The O's get a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

They are now 6-4 in series openers this season and have a record of 12-5 when putting up four or more runs.

Pitcher Shane Baz spent 5.2 innings at the mound in his first win of the season. He would get six strikeouts and allow one walk or fewer for the second time this season.

Samuel Basallo notched two hits, one of which was an RBI double in the first inning.

Pete Alonso would hit a two-run homer 380 feet to right field in the bottom of the 5th.

Adley Rutschman would also bring in an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning and another one in the bottom of the seventh.

Ryan Helsley would go on to get the save. He has seven on the season.

The second game of the series starts at 6:36pm Wednesday.

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