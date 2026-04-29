The O's secure a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros following a strong performance on Tuesday night

BALTIMORE — The O's get a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

They are now 6-4 in series openers this season and have a record of 12-5 when putting up four or more runs.

Pitcher Shane Baz spent 5.2 innings at the mound in his first win of the season. He would get six strikeouts and allow one walk or fewer for the second time this season.

Samuel Basallo notched two hits, one of which was an RBI double in the first inning.

Basallo stays hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5OSqaxZhOu — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 28, 2026

Pete Alonso would hit a two-run homer 380 feet to right field in the bottom of the 5th.

Oppo Taco Tuesday 🌮 pic.twitter.com/2YLJYlOsxR — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 29, 2026

Adley Rutschman would also bring in an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning and another one in the bottom of the seventh.

Early birds on the board 👐 pic.twitter.com/pK0jzzJuGM — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 28, 2026

Adley gives us some insurance pic.twitter.com/xd9mJ47pwY — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 29, 2026

Ryan Helsley would go on to get the save. He has seven on the season.

The second game of the series starts at 6:36pm Wednesday.