BALTIMORE — The ceremonial first pitch is one of baseball's most enduring traditions — a ritual that has connected communities, celebrated history, and created lifelong memories for more than a century.

At Orioles home games, it is the last pregame ceremony before the national anthem, and the team treats it as the highest honor it can bestow before a game.

"We feel it's the biggest honor and the biggest pregame ceremony that we have," Emma Meck, the Orioles' Senior Manager of Game Presentation, said.

The ceremonial first pitch: How the Baltimore Orioles honor their community The ceremonial first pitch: How the Baltimore Orioles honor their community

The tradition has historically reached the highest levels of American leadership. President William Howard Taft is credited with the first presidential first pitch in 1910, and nearly every sitting president since has thrown one.

Perhaps the most famous came when George W. Bush threw a first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series in the aftermath of 9/11.

Three sitting presidents have thrown a first pitch on Opening Day in Baltimore. Ronald Reagan did it twice at Memorial Stadium, in 1984 and 1986. George H.W. Bush threw one at Memorial Stadium in 1989 and again in 1992 before the very first game ever played at Camden Yards. Bill Clinton threw out the first pitch at Camden Yards on Opening Day in 1993 and again in 1996.

Today, the Orioles are deliberate about who receives the honor, reserving it for those who better or represent the fanbase or the Baltimore community.

"We find that it's very important to use that platform as a way to highlight or recognize people that are deserving of that honor," Meck said.

Planning first pitches can begin months in advance — or just days before the moment itself.

"We start as early as November in the offseason and then we can be scheduling someone five days before their first pitch," Meck said.

"We like to have a mix of people where it gives us some flexibility where we're able to adjust and not confirm things so far out in advance but also there are people where we reach out very early and make sure that they're available for it and give them plenty of notice," Meck said.

An underrated part of organizing the moment is keeping the ceremonial pitcher relaxed. According to Meck, nerves are the biggest obstacle.

"We try to keep them as relaxed as possible because when you have the people that are overly nervous or overthink it or over-practice, those are the ones that mess up," Meck said.

For most fans, the game on the field is the main event. But for those lucky enough to throw a first pitch, that moment tends to leave a lasting impression.

"No matter what happens on the field, being able to give people those lifelong memories is something that is so rewarding and special and why we do it every day," Meck said.

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