O's reportedly deal All Star catcher Adley Rutschman to AL East rival Red Sox

BALTIMORE — The MLB trade deadline is here.

With the Orioles on the bubble of playoff contention, it was anyone's guess whether the team would be buyers or sellers.

Pitcher Dean Kremer was the first major domino to fall, followed by outfielder Taylor Ward.

Those moves, however, pale in comparison to the club's latest reported trade that would send their sole 2026 All Star, catcher Adley Rutschman, to the American League East Division rival Boston Red Sox.

The O's former number one overall draft pick, is currently on the injured list with a sprained wrist, and would have to pass a physical for any trade to be finalized.

At 28-years-old, Rutschman is in his fifth major league season, three for which he made the All Star team.

He has one season of arbitration left before hitting free agency in 2028.

So far in 2026, he's batting .251 with eight home runs and 47 RBI.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was first to report the news.

In return the Orioles get 21-year-old right-handed starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson, Boston's number two prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

So far this season between high single-A and double-A, Eyanson is a combined 4-0 with a 1.32 ERA over 15 starts and 68.1 innings pitched.

The 2025 third-round pick out of Louisiana State University has 98 strikeouts accompanied by a 0.893 WHIP during that span.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports the O's are also getting Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez, right-handed pitcher Kyson Witherspoon, who is ranked the team's number 4 prospect, and outfielder Enddy Azocar, their number five rated prospect.