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Orioles trade OF Taylor Ward to Mariners in first major deadline move

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Paul Sancya/AP Photo/Paul Sancya
Baltimore Orioles' Taylor Ward (3) celebrates scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the 12th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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BALTIMORE — The first domino has fallen for the Orioles at this year's trade deadline.

The Orioles have traded outfielder Taylor Ward to the Seattle Mariners.

The Orioles will acquire right-handed reliever Alex Hoppe and minor league relievers Harrison Kreiling and Brock Moore.

For the Orioles, the main conversation surrounding them has been whether they should be sellers or buyers at the deadline.

After dropping their series against the Phillies over the weekend, the Orioles sit at 54-58 in the AL East—fourth in the standings behind the Rays, Yankees, and Red Sox.

Ward was a piece the Orioles had sought to help bolster their lineup after also acquiring Pete Alonso.

The Orioles had acquired him in exchange for pitcher Grayson Rodriguez before the start of the season.

With the Orioles this season, Ward has tallied 64 runs, 101 hits, 30 RBIs, and seven home runs, with a .246 batting average, while also recording 75 walks leading up to the All-Star break.

After starting the season in Baltimore, he'll now finish out the remainder of his contract in Seattle.

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