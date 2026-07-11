BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Friday night at Camden Yards in the opener of their final series before the All-Star break, rallying twice to take the win on a walk-off home run from catcher Samuel Basallo.

The Orioles entered the series in last place in their division, but the victory gave the club something to build on heading into four days off.

Baltimore struck first in the bottom of the second inning, putting together a four-hit rally. Jackson Holliday singled with two runners on to score Dylan Beavers, and the next batter, Gunnar Henderson, singled up the middle to bring home Blaze Alexander. The Orioles led 2-0 after the inning.

Orioles walk off Royals in series opener to close out first half on a high note Basallo walk-off HR lifts Orioles past Royals 5-3

Kansas City tied it with 2 runs in the fourth, but Alexander answered immediately with a 436-foot home run in the bottom of the inning, a ball he knew was gone as soon as he hit it. Baltimore retook the lead 3-2.

The Royals tied the game again with a run in the eighth, but Basallo ended it in the bottom of the inning, pummeling a ball just inside the foul pole in right field. The ballpark shook after the ball stayed fair. Basallo launched his bat right after launching the slider into the Baltimore night sky.

Manager Craig Albernaz said Basallo continues to impress.

"Keep on saying with Sammy, the sky is the limit with him and these at-bats especially hitting behind Pete all year, it's been really impressive and it's a tough at-bat for a lefty and Sammy did a great job of getting a good pitch to hit but also being able to keep that ball fair is really impressive," Albernaz said.

Basallo said he was just trying to make contact.

"Yeah just trying to see the ball, hit the ball there. You know I know I haven't been going too well against lefties but just trying to put the ball in play but just trying to put the bat on the ball there and thankfully that one went out," Basallo said.

After this series, the Orioles get four days off before returning to action Friday in Houston. Their next home game after this weekend is July 24. The series win and the momentum from Friday's comeback could carry weight heading into the trade deadline in early August.

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