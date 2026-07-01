BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles ended a four-game losing streak Wednesday with a 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, salvaging the series finale behind a standout performance from outfielder Tyler O'Neill.

The Orioles entered the game having dropped the first two contests of the series and five of their last six overall.

O'Neill set the tone defensively in the fourth inning, losing his sunglasses while making a diving catch with runners on base to save at least one run and keep the game within reach with Baltimore trailing 1-0.

Orioles snap four-game losing streak with 6-1 win over White Sox to open July Orioles snap four-game losing streak with 6-1 win over White Sox to open July

O'Neill then provided the offensive spark in the fifth inning, hitting a solo home run 430 feet to tie the game at 1. The Orioles kept the momentum going later that inning, loading the bases before Adley Rutschman singled home Jackson Holliday for a 2-1 lead. Taylor Ward added a sacrifice fly to deep right field to score Blaze Alexander and push the lead to 3-1. A wild pitch then allowed Gunnar Henderson to score from third, extending the advantage to 4-1.

In the sixth inning, Alexander added another run with a triple to score Leody Taveras, and the Orioles went on to win 6-1.

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz credited O'Neill's preparation for the breakout performance.

"For him to step up and all the work he's been putting in behind the scenes kind of showing up today. His first at-bat was outstanding too working the walk but that was a big blow right there and it was good to see him get something in the air pull side and drive it," Albernaz said.

O'Neill described his approach at the plate against White Sox pitcher Schultz.

"Yeah I mean Schultz is a good pitcher man. Was trying to grind him down and see some balls out there. So he was going pretty good for the first few innings, just trying to have good at-bats out there. Was able to run into one today," O'Neill said.

Starting pitcher Dean Kremer also delivered a quality outing in just his third start of the season. After surrendering a home run on the first batter he faced, Kremer settled in and allowed just four hits and one run over six innings.

Kremer acknowledged the challenges of returning after two months away from the rotation.

"Yeah the two months off wasn't the best but kept my arm in shape, kept my feel and so getting back has been easier than if I had to shut down throwing so a lot of positives there," Kremer said.

The Orioles have an off day Thursday before traveling to Cincinnati for the holiday weekend. They return home Tuesday for a six-game homestand ahead of the All-Star break.

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