Orioles shut out Yankees 7-0 on Wednesday behind Kyle Bradish's 6 scoreless innings

BALTIMORE — The O's skunked the Yankees 7-0 on Wednesday.

This is their first since September 23, 2025, and their first shutout vs. the Yankees since April 29, 2024.

Pitcher Kyle Bradish got his second dub of the season, throwing six scoreless innings with one hit, three walks, and seven strikeouts.

This is the fourth time this season he has struck out at least seven hitters.

Yennier Cano would close the game.

Going from the mound to the plate, Coby Mayo notched an RBI double in the second inning.

Adley Rutschman brought an Oriole home on a sac fly in the third. He would be back for a two-run homer in the fifth.

Pete Alonso got an RBI single in the third.

Blaze Alexander piled on with a two-run single in the sixth.

