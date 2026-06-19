Orioles shut out in 3-0 loss to Mariners; Rutschman leaves with head injury

BALTIMORE — The Orioles were in the Pacific Northwest Thursday facing the Seattle Mariners for the seventh time in ten games.

Orioles shut out in 3-0 loss to Mariners Orioles shut out in 3-0 loss to Mariners

They split a four-game set last week at Camden Yards, and they split the first two of this series as well.

The Mariners quickly took the lead in the first inning, with four consecutive batters reaching safely off starter Shane Baz with two outs.

Three runs scored, including two on this single from Colt Emerson, putting the O's in an early deficit.

After that, however, Baz slowed things down.

He didn't allow another run after that. He gave up five hits and two walks but ended up going seven innings and tied a season high with nine strikeouts for a quality start.

But the O's couldn't figure out Seattle starter Bryan Woo until the eighth inning, the first time they had multiple runners on base, but they squandered a big scoring chance with three straight outs to remain off the scoreboard.

Scary moment in the top of the ninth:

Adley Rutschman looked like he was grounding into a double play; the relay throw hit him in the head, he would leave the game.

O's, though, had another shot with two runners on a couple batters later, but Leody Taveras struck out.

And the Orioles get shut out for the first time this season, 3 to nothing, dropping the opening series of their road trip.

They got six more games on their road trip against the Dodgers and Angels.

Losing Rutschman would be a blow to an O's team that has struggled to string together a long stretch of wins.

They are one of three teams in the majors without a four-game winning streak this season.

That list also includes the Giants and the Red Sox, whom they lead in the AL East standings.

The Orioles sit in fourth place right now in the division and are in the thick of the wild card standings.

They have one of baseball's best offenses, but overall their pitching hasn't been able to keep up. Today was the opposite.