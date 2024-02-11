Orioles' International High School Program holds first-ever graduation

The Orioles are celebrating success in and out of Baltimore.

On Saturday, the O's held their first-ever high school graduation as part of their International High School Program.

The graduation was held at the new Dominican Republic Baseball Academy, which opened earlier this year.

Pitchers Bryan Bautista, Randy Berigüete, Miguel Mesa, Anthony Morillo, and outfielder Wilmer Felician were the players who were honored.

The Orioles developed the program to help players prepare for life in and out of baseball.