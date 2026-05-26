The rain held off long enough for a Memorial Day marathon with the Orioles facing a Rays team that swept them in Tampa last week.

Orioles fan records his own memorable catch Orioles fan records his own memorable catch

Down one in the bottom of the 7th inning, Blaze Alexander drove Leody Taveras home from third after some good base running to tie the game at 1-1.

Later in the inning Taylor Ward singled to right, and the Rays tried to get Alexander out at third base, but the throw went out of play, and he scored to go up 2-1.

This game would go to extras tied at 2. Tampa Bay jumped ahead 4-2 in the 11th inning, but singles by Pete Alonso and Jeremiah Jackson tied the game at 4-4.

Down one again in the bottom of the 12th, Gunnar Henderson hit a grounder, and Colton Cowser tried to score. He was called out, but it was overturned on video review, tying the game again at 5-5.

Entering the bottom of the 13th inning down two runs, the O's rallied again, and this time for good. Colton Cowser, for the second day in a row, hit a walk-off home run, and the O's won 9-7.

"They kept on scoring at the top, and we kept on answering. At any point, our guys didn't waver. They kept competing, kept giving great at-bats. To set up Cowser to do it again, and that was a great team win," said manager Craig Albernaz.

There was one fan in attendance for his first Orioles home game of the season, but his first road game was one that will stick in his mind for awhile.

A couple weekends ago when the Orioles were in Washington D.C., 15-year-old Kosma Kosmas and his dad were in College Park watching Maryland baseball when they suddenly adjusted their plans.

"It was just an hour away, so we were like, 'Let's go to the Oriole game,' and it was our first time at Nationals Park together," said Kosma.

"So we had trouble finding tickets before, so we stood outside of the stadium, and we got two random seats in right field."

They got their seats around the third inning before Kosma began recording the Orioles' at-bats. In the sixth inning, Kosma's favorite player, Pete Alonso, came to the plate.

"I start recording. I see him hit a foul ball. It doesn't look anywhere near us, but then it starts curving right towards us, so then I put the phone down, and I try to catch it, and then I catch it... show the camera," said Kosma.

The center fielder on the freshman baseball team at Calvert Hall, he credits his time on the diamond for keeping him prepared.

"Shout out to all my friends and coaches for helping me because I had workouts prior to that game and we worked on outfield and fly balls," said Kosma.

"Playing baseball got me to overcome the fear of catching fly balls."

Catching a ball on camera from his favorite player while wearing his jersey is a memory Kosma won't soon forget.

"You catch a foul ball, you tell everybody at school. But getting it on video too, it's another level of cool," said Kosma.

Kosma and his dad said they researched Alonso's home runs to pick their spot for Memorial Day's game. They didn't get a ball this time, but Kosma will be ready for the next one that comes his way.

