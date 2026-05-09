Orioles fall to 0-9 against lefties in 4-3 loss to Athletics Friday night

BALTIMORE — After winning two consecutive games, the Baltimore Orioles have now dropped back-to-back contests following a 4-3 loss to the Athletics on Friday night.

The defeat extends a troubling trend for Baltimore, as the Orioles remain winless at 0-9 when facing left-handed starting pitchers this season.

The offensive struggles continue as well – the Orioles have recorded five or fewer hits in three games since May 1, tying them with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the most such games in Major League Baseball.

Pete Alonso opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a home run to right-center field, giving Baltimore a 1-0 lead.

The game shifted in the fifth inning when Kyle Bradish surrendered three runs on five hits, one walk, and hit one batter. Despite the rough inning, Bradish struck out 10 batters over seven innings – his longest outing since September 9, 2025, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Athletics seized a 3-1 advantage before the Orioles responded in the bottom of the sixth. Adley Rutschman's home run cut the deficit to 3-2.

Tyler Soderstrom extended Athletics' lead to 4-2 in the top of the eighth inning after Jacob Wilson's single to right field, which allowed Brent Rooker to get to third base.

In the bottom of the ninth, Baltimore mounted one final rally attempt. Rutschman scored on a Samuel Basallo single to center field, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

However, the comeback fell short when Jeremiah Jackson struck out with runners on first and second base, ending the game.

The loss drops Baltimore to six defeats in their last eight games, leaving them at the bottom of the AL East standings behind the Boston Red Sox.

The Orioles will look to even the series when they face the Athletics in Game 2 on Saturday, May 9, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m.