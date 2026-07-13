Orioles draft 20 players, including eight out of high school

BALTIMORE — Over the weekend, while the Orioles were busy trying to turn this season around on the field, their front office was equally busy off the field, collecting talent that will help during future seasons.

The O's drafted 20 players—one in each round of the draft—beginning in the first round with the seventh overall pick: outfielder Eric Booth Jr., a high school player from Mississippi.

Orioles Vice President of Domestic Scouting Will Robertson ran the team's draft for the first time and raved about his first pick's abilities on both sides of the game.

"He has a huge engine, as we call it," said Robertson. "He's super powerful, both running the bases and moving the bat, so that leads to impact outcomes both defensively in center field and offensively with the power-speed combination."

The breakdown of players was also noteworthy for this front office. Out of the 20 picks, eight were taken straight out of high school—tied for the most since this current front office took over baseball operations.

"It just kept lining up that way. I think the way we attacked it this year, we were looking for opportunities that other teams weren't pursuing. Our area scouts and office staff really attacked it hard and presented opportunities to get interesting, high-upside talent and bring them into the organization young to start their development at a younger, more moldable stage," said Robertson.

It was also a good weekend for a couple of prospects from Maryland. With the 11th overall pick, the Washington Nationals selected infielder Chris Hacopian, who grew up in Potomac, Maryland, and played for the Terps before playing this past season at Texas A&M.

Two Terps from this year's team were also drafted on day two of the draft. Pitcher Lance Williams was drafted in the eighth round by the Chicago Cubs. In the 11th round, the Toronto Blue Jays drafted infielder Brayden Martin, a native of Bowie, Maryland.

Drafted players have until July 27 at 5 p.m. to sign with their teams. Otherwise, they will either return to or remain in school.