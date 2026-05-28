Orioles complete first series sweep since April with 11-2 victory over Rays

BALTIMORE — The Orioles brought out the brooms for the first time since April 8 in Baltimore Wednesday night after completing a sweep against the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

After defeating the Rays 11-2, the O's moved to 26-30 on the season, climbing to fourth place in the AL East standings.

Gunnar Henderson kicked off the scoring in the first inning with a home run to right field, as Taylor Ward also scored to make it 2-0.

Leody Taveras singled to right moments later, allowing Adley Rutschman to score while advancing Coby Mayo to second and Pete Alonso to third, extending the lead to 5-0.

The O's scored three more runs before the Rays got on the board in the top of the sixth, making it 8-1.

Henderson wasn't finished, though, hitting another home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Blaze Alexander followed suit with an "anything you can do, I can do better" moment, hitting his first home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh and allowing Colton Cowser to score as well, making it 11-1.

The Rays scored once more in the top of the eighth, but it was the Orioles who put the stamp on a much-needed series win.

The O's will now prepare for another homestand as they get ready to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who sit just one game ahead of them for third place in the AL East.