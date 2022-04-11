Orioles come home to Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — The sights... the sounds... the smells of baseball are all back.

And for the first time in three years so is a full Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the Orioles home opener.

Opening day at Oriole Park - the right way - for those in the seats and in the dugout.

"It’s amazing. It’s got to be one of the best, if not the best opening day experiences you can have," said Orioles designated hitter/outfielder Trey Mancini.

"It’s very exciting. I’m very excited to be in front of these fans again," added Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

"It’s exciting. I feel like we’re finally starting to feel the routine of coming back," said Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins.

The pomp, the circumstance, the orange carpet... it’s all back. Finally.

"It’s awesome," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. "We’re really excited to be back. It’s like a first day of school feeling a little bit."

It feels like normal. What doesn’t is the new, deeper, higher left field wall.

"It’s a sight to see, for sure," said Mullins. "It looks way bigger than it used to be. We got to go out there and make adjustments out in the field."

"Very far. A lot farther than it normally is," Mountcastle said with a smile. "You got to adjust and hopefully some of [the fly balls] will still carry out."

"I think it is going to help out our pitching staff," said Hyde. "We’re fortunate to have Austin Hays."

Hays is tasked with patrolling the grounds in front of the brand new wall.

"Treat it like you would going into a visiting ballpark. It’s your first time there. You go in. You get your reps in. You get a feel for what you need to do, where you need to play," said the Orioles left fielder.

Taking the mound on Monday was Bruce Zimmermann, who started the home opener for his hometown team. The Loyola Blakefield grad grew up in Ellicott City.

"Really it’s just a dream come true for him," said Hays.

Zimmermann did not speak to the media on Monday prior to the game.

Monday was also the first chance for the O's to enjoy the comforts of home post-Covid protocols. Couches and tables were back in the clubhouse. It might not seem like much. But, it is.

"It feels like baseball again," said Hays. "It feels like we can really grow together as a team and get closer and I think that’s going to show up with wins on the field. It just feels really good to be home and it feels good to just have the environment of a big league clubhouse again."

