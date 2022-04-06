New left field wall awaits Orioles

BALTIMORE — It’s the first thing that will jump out at you when you take your seat at Oriole Park at Camden Yards this spring and summer and scan the field... Left field to be precise.

Wednesday we got our first look at the newly renovated left field wall. It was pushed back 26.5 feet and raised five feet, eight inches. The new, more pitcher-friendly dimensions: 384 feet to left, 398 feet to left-center. The wall is 13 feet high.

"Oriole Park at Camden Yards has always been one of the most homer friendly ballparks in all of baseball. They did a lot of research in our baseball operations department to determine what would help to fix that. They did the work and we put the plan into motion and here we are, right near our home opener, and it’s ready," said Jennifer Grondahl, Orioles Sr. Vice President, Community Development & Communications.

The facelift makes the already unique ballpark now one of the most unique playing surfaces in the majors and potentially one of the most quirky. It's all because of the newly created wall that runs along the end of the home bullpen. It forms a 90 degree angle the O’s are calling Elrod’s corner. It's named after the former Oriole and longtime bullpen coach Elrod Hendricks.

"We know that it’s safe," said Grondahl. "Our outfielders, we know that they will have a little bit more of a challenge robbing home runs. But, our pitching, very excited."

"It was fun to do," said Orioles head groundskeeper Nicole Sherry. "It’s rare that you get an opportunity to change out certain sections of the field as a groundskeeper. So, I enjoyed it."

While pitchers eat their hearts out fans will get their fill with several new ballpark dishes, including Jimmy’s Seafood’s Mo Gaba shrimp platter. It is named after the O’s superfan who courageously battled cancer. Mo died in July 2020 at the age of 14. One dollar from every platter sold will benefit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

"Mo’s favorite dish when he came to the restaurant was the shrimp. So, we were trying to think of a way to honor Mo. Ideally it was by putting his name on the shrimp platter. We’re very excited about that," said Jimmy's Seafood Business Development Manager Mike Cornblatt.

Also new this season is an exhibit celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Camden Yards. Birds fans can get a look and taste of it all when the Orioles begin their home schedule. The home opener is Monday at 3:05 p.m. against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook