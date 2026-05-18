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Orioles beat Nationals 7-3 on Sunday behind Henderson, Mayo homers to salvage series finale

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Nick Wass/AP Photo/Nick Wass
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson singles during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, May 17, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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The Orioles get a much-needed 7-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday.

This comes after losing two of the three games in the series against DC.

Baltimore Bats:

Gunnar Henderson got the engine started in the first inning with a solo homer.

According to the record book, Henderson leads Baltimore with 10 homers. The last time he sent one out of the yard was April 26th.

Coby Mayo launched a two-run homer in the second inning. Pete Alonso would earn a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Colton Cowser got his first homer of the year in the 4th inning.

Gunnar would log back in the 9th inning for an RBI single.

Baltimore Arms:

Anthony Nunez would get the win with three strikeouts. Tyler Wells allowed three hits and one run. Brandon Young would allow five hits, two runs, and three walks.

The birds begin their series against the Rays in Tampa on Monday.

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