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Orioles beat Marlins 7-4 to take game 2 of 3-game series behind Alonso homer, Rutschman doubles

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Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward, center, celebrates after scoring on a double by Adley Rutschman, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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The bats are back in full swing for the O's. Baltimore won number two of its three-game series against the Marlins.

Pete "Polar Bear" Alonso smacked a three-run homer in the top of first.

Dylan Beavers got involved at the top of the 4th for an RBI ground-rule double, making the score 4-3 Orioles.

Adley Rutschman knocked an RBI double at the top of the 5th.

Rutschman said, "I can go again." He logged in for another RBI double at the top of the 7th—score 6-3 O's.

Blaze Alexander said, "I want in," in the 8th for an RBI triple.

The Orioles would take the win 7-4.

Game 3 is Thursday at 6:40pm.

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