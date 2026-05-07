Orioles beat Marlins 7-4 to take game 2 of 3-game series behind Alonso homer, Rutschman doubles

The bats are back in full swing for the O's. Baltimore won number two of its three-game series against the Marlins.

Pete "Polar Bear" Alonso smacked a three-run homer in the top of first.

That ball went MIA! pic.twitter.com/oEgk9R1rBo — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 6, 2026

Dylan Beavers got involved at the top of the 4th for an RBI ground-rule double, making the score 4-3 Orioles.

Beavers two-bagger drives in Leody! pic.twitter.com/hwdHm74bZ6 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 6, 2026

Adley Rutschman knocked an RBI double at the top of the 5th.

Adley drives in another for the good guys pic.twitter.com/gApADdK21A — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 7, 2026

Rutschman said, "I can go again." He logged in for another RBI double at the top of the 7th—score 6-3 O's.

Blaze Alexander said, "I want in," in the 8th for an RBI triple.

The Orioles would take the win 7-4.

Game 3 is Thursday at 6:40pm.