Orioles avoid sweep with 2-1 defensive gem over the Athletics on Sunday behind Bassitt, Taveras

BALTIMORE — Baseball fans who love defense got the game of a lifetime.

There were only three points scored in 9 innings.

Fortunately for the O's, they had two of them, and they avoided being swept by the Athletics.

They would secure the win Sunday, 2-1.

Keegan Akin opened the day throwing a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.

Chris Bassitt is awarded the game ball.

He spent six innings on the mound, putting up six strikeouts, giving up one run, four hits, and one walk.

According to the Orioles' record books, this is the longest relief outing of his career, surpassing his 4.1 innings on April 25, 2015, vs. Houston.

Leody Taveras got himself a nice highlight reel throw from shallow center field as he threw out Carlos Cortes, who was running home trying to tie the game for the A's.

This throw all but closed the game out in the top of the seventh, defending the 2-1 lead.

As far as the bats go, Gunnar Henderson got an RBI single in the third, tying the game 1-1.

Dylan Beavers would also follow up with an RBI single of his own in the sixth, making the game 2-1.

