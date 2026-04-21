Grand slam in the 12th! Did you see it?

If you stayed awake for it, it was quite a game!

If you couldn't stay up that late, because of work, well, it was welcome news to wake up to!

Leody Tarveras first career grand slam came in the 12th inning Monday night as the Orioles battled it out with the Royals.

The Orioles were down 1-0 until the last batter of the 9th when Samuel Basallo tied it with an RBI that brought Dylan Beavers home.

The Orioles sit just below .500, and take on the Royals again tonight in Kansas City. First pitch is at 7:40pm