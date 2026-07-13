Blaze Alexander likely to miss time after being hit by fastball causing hand fracture

BALTIMORE — While the Orioles enter the 2026 All Star Break on a four game winning streak, they've also lost one of their hottest hitters.

On Sunday afternoon O's utility man Blaze Alexander was plunked in the left hand by a 95.5 mph fastball from Kansas City's Lucas Erceg.

Tests later showed Alexander sustained a non-displaced fracture, potentially putting him on the shelf for an extended period.

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The incident sparked a bench clearing face-off between the Birds and Royals.

In his first season wearing an Orioles uniform, Alexander has posted a .312 batting average with four home runs and 29 RBI.

The club has plugged Alexander in at six different positions throughout the infield and outfield this season, making him a valuable piece.

Baltimore has off until July 17 when they travel to Houston to play the Astros.

