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Blaze Alexander likely to miss time after being hit by fastball causing hand fracture

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Caroline Brehman/AP Photo/Caroline Brehman
Baltimore Orioles Blaze Alexander (23) is greeted by teammates after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)
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BALTIMORE — While the Orioles enter the 2026 All Star Break on a four game winning streak, they've also lost one of their hottest hitters.

On Sunday afternoon O's utility man Blaze Alexander was plunked in the left hand by a 95.5 mph fastball from Kansas City's Lucas Erceg.

Tests later showed Alexander sustained a non-displaced fracture, potentially putting him on the shelf for an extended period.

RELATED: O's cap off first half of 2026 season in 4th place

The incident sparked a bench clearing face-off between the Birds and Royals.

In his first season wearing an Orioles uniform, Alexander has posted a .312 batting average with four home runs and 29 RBI.

The club has plugged Alexander in at six different positions throughout the infield and outfield this season, making him a valuable piece.

Baltimore has off until July 17 when they travel to Houston to play the Astros.

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