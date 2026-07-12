O's cap off first half of 2026 season in 4th place

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are going into the 2026 All Star Break on a four-game winning streak.

On Sunday afternoon the Birds swept the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards by a score of 8-2.

Leody Taveras led the way knocking in three RBI on two hits, including a 448-foot home run.

It was the second longest home run hit by an Orioles player this season.

Samuel Basallo went deep again marking his 16th round tripper of 2026.

Pete Alonso contributed as well, hitting his team topping 65th RBI of the season.

Shane Baz started the game fanning nine batters over 4 2/3 innings of work.

Reliever Grant Wolfram, however, ultimately notched the win.

The O's wrapped up the first-half of their season with a 46-51 record, placing fourth in the American League East Division.

Baltimore returns to the field on July 17 in Houston against the Astros.