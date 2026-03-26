Baseball returns to Camden Yards on a beautiful Baltimore day

BALTIMORE — The buzz, optimism, and excitement are back; Thousands of fans took the day off to watch the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day.

After a long and cold winter, Eutaw Street, the Russell St. lots and Pickles Pub were packed again.

Mike Philip, a newly retired teacher from Severna Park Middle School, finally got to see Opening Day in-person.

“Normally we would have to take off, and I never took off to come, and here I am today. We’re going to party like it’s 1983!”

Philip told WMAR-2 News.

October seems far away now, but with the moves Mike Elias and company made this winter, there will be a lot to talk about this summer. Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward and Shane Baz are among the new players fans are watching for.

The Reisingers have not missed an Opening Day in 20 years.

"We’re not fair weather fans, we’re always Orioles fans. So that’s the best thing about opening day. There’s always hope. And, we’re in first place!" Colene Reisinger said.

Thursday's game against the Twins was just one of 162; important as it is not to get too caught up in the highs or lows, after a winter with several major storms, it just felt good to be back home.

“It’s so beautiful," said Sharon Donald, a White Marsh resident, "we’re so lucky, it’s so gorgeous out.”

The Orioles have the day off Friday, but are back in action Saturday with the first pitch at 4:05.

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