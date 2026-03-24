Baltimore Orioles unveil massive Camden Yards upgrades ahead of Opening Day against the Minnesota Twins

BALTIMORE — Camden Yards is getting a series of upgrades ahead of Opening Day, focusing on how fans experience the game both in their seats and around the ballpark.

WATCH: Baltimore Orioles unveil massive Camden Yards upgrades for Opening Day Baltimore Orioles unveil massive Camden Yards upgrades for Opening Day

The Baltimore Orioles are adding 600 TVs throughout the park and a giant new video board, taking the team from the smallest screen to the 12th biggest in baseball.

The sound system also received an upgrade with more than 900 new speakers installed.

A new center field pavilion now holds more than 300 people, and parts of the club level have been reworked to add more open, shared areas.

Also new this season is a kosher food stand and expanded ADA seating and accessibility.

"We've had the opportunity to more than double the amount of ADA-compliant seating on that 100-level concourse while also widening the concourses to make it easy for all of our fans to navigate the ballpark," [Name] said.

The upgrades come just days before the Orioles host the Minnesota Twins for their home opener this Thursday.

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