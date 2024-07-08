Baltimore ace and Baltimore native heading to Midsummer Classic

BALTIMORE — We can talk all we want about the first-place Orioles’ All-Star snubs - namely Anthony Santander and Craig Kimbrel. One guy who was a lock to represent the Birds in the All-Star game is Corbin Burnes.

"[I’m] excited to be a part of another All-Star game, honored to represent the Orioles in the American League," said the O's ace.

Burnes, in his first season with the Orioles, was named to his fourth consecutive All-Star game on Sunday night. While fans may have anticipated this when the 29-year-old was acquired from the Brewers in February, Burnes didn't make any predictions.

"I never expect to be an All-Star. You never expect to put up good results. It’s just a matter of going out and executing every time I go out there," he said. "Fortunately enough this year we have been able to do that pretty much every time out. So, it’s been a special season so far."

"I’m very excited for Corbin. Right now, for me, he is the best pitcher in the league and he definitely deserves it," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Burnes has a 9-3 record through 18 starts and an ERA of 2.32. That ERA ranks second in the American League. He’s in the mix to start the Midsummer Classic for the A.L. Teammates Gunnar Henderson (shortstop) and Adley Rutschman (catcher) have already been named starters.

"Not many guys get the opportunity to start an All-Star game," said Burnes. "So, that would be really cool and to have Adley back there would make it even better."

Also heading to Arlington, Texas on July 16 with the best players in baseball is Baltimore native Jackson Merrill. The 21-year-old Padres rookie outfielder grew up in Severna Park and has exploded onto the scene just three years after being drafted out of Severna Park High School.

"Just sitting here smiling. It was just really surreal. Just kind of take it in for a sec," said Merrill about how he felt when he learned he was an all-star. "Just grateful for everyone around me."

Merrill might be more excited for the week after the All-Star game. That’s when he gets to come home for the first time as a Major Leaguer when his Padres visit the O’s to start a three-game series on July 26.

